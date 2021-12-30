Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Salute’ to release on 14 January

The state is home to about 545 theatres, including single screens and multiplexes. While several stars of the region such as Fahadh Faasil have found a ready audience on OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, many other films remain stuck, unable to find buyers with no clarity on whether they will find space in theatres that may not be able to accommodate and play the backlog of films that has accumulated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}