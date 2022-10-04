Dulquer Salmaan to be seen in new film ‘King of Kotha’

After Theevram, a crime thriller directed by Roopesh Peethambaran, Martin Prakkat’s comedy drama ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013), a road movie and Alagappan’s romantic drama Pattam Pole (2013), he came into his own with Anjali Menon’s ensemble romantic comedy drama Bangalore Days (2014), which had then emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. He followed it up with Lal Jose’s Vikramadithyan and Renjith’s Njaan (2014), besides co-starring with Nithya Menen in two films—Jenuse Mohamed’s romantic comedy 100 Days of Love, and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic drama O Kadhal Kanmani. Salmaan reunited with Sameer Thahir for his first release in 2016, Kali co-starring Sai Pallavi and then featured in Rajeev Ravi’s action drama Kammatipaadam (2016).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}