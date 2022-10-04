Dulquer Salmaan to be seen in new film ‘King of Kotha’

Salmaan will also produce the movie under his banner Wayfarer Films. His Telugu-language period romantic film Sita Ramam, released in August 2022, was commercially successful and he was last seen in R. Balki’s mystery thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, his third Hindi film
NEW DELHI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in a new film called King of Kotha that he will also produce under his banner Wayfarer Films. The gangster drama will co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi and be directed by Abhilash Joshiy.
Salmaan who made his debut with Srinath Rajendran’s Second Show in 2012, next starred in Anwar Rasheed’s Ustad Hotel which received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and was also a major success at the box office.
After Theevram, a crime thriller directed by Roopesh Peethambaran, Martin Prakkat’s comedy drama ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013), a road movie and Alagappan’s romantic drama Pattam Pole (2013), he came into his own with Anjali Menon’s ensemble romantic comedy drama Bangalore Days (2014), which had then emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. He followed it up with Lal Jose’s Vikramadithyan and Renjith’s Njaan (2014), besides co-starring with Nithya Menen in two films—Jenuse Mohamed’s romantic comedy 100 Days of Love, and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic drama O Kadhal Kanmani. Salmaan reunited with Sameer Thahir for his first release in 2016, Kali co-starring Sai Pallavi and then featured in Rajeev Ravi’s action drama Kammatipaadam (2016).
After facing much backlash for his four roles in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual anthology Solo (2017) directed by Bejoy Nambiar, he featured in the Telugu film Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri. Later that year, Salmaan made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan. In 2020, Salmaan launched his production company Wayfarer films with family drama Varane Avashyamund where he co-starred alongside Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Post the pandemic, Salmaan has been seen in crime-thriller Kurup while his other film Salute was released directly on OTT platform SonyLIV. His Telugu-language period romantic film Sita Ramam, released in August 2022, was commercially successful and he was last seen in R. Balki’s mystery thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist, his third Hindi film.