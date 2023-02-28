'Duniya kheechengi neeche...': Ranveer Singh takes a dig at his critic in a new

'Duniya kheechengi neeche...': Ranveer Singh takes a dig at his critic in a new1 min read . 01:42 PM IST
- Ranveer Singh has taken a dig at his critics in his latest soft drink advertisement
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has taken a dig at his critics in his latest soft drink advertisement. The Pepsi ad features the actor in a blue coloured animal-print tracksuit. The video shows Ranveer Singh entering a street where some people pass rude comments to him.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has taken a dig at his critics in his latest soft drink advertisement. The Pepsi ad features the actor in a blue coloured animal-print tracksuit. The video shows Ranveer Singh entering a street where some people pass rude comments to him.
In the Pepsi advertisement, Singh walks down a market and says, "Kuch logo ko na mujhse badi problem hai (some people have a problem with me)".
In the Pepsi advertisement, Singh walks down a market and says, "Kuch logo ko na mujhse badi problem hai (some people have a problem with me)".
Subsequently, people around him pass comments like, "ye dekho ekdum jokar lagta hai (he looks like a joker)", “khud ke paero pe thode hi na khada hua hai (he did not stand on his own feet), aaj kal ke bachche attention ke liye faltu ka natak karte hain (today's generation do stupid things to catch attention".
Subsequently, people around him pass comments like, "ye dekho ekdum jokar lagta hai (he looks like a joker)", “khud ke paero pe thode hi na khada hua hai (he did not stand on his own feet), aaj kal ke bachche attention ke liye faltu ka natak karte hain (today's generation do stupid things to catch attention".
A father tells his young son, "entertainment koi real job thode hi hai, iske jaise mat ban (entertainment is not a real job, don't be like him)".
A father tells his young son, "entertainment koi real job thode hi hai, iske jaise mat ban (entertainment is not a real job, don't be like him)".
And then, the Bajiao Mastani actor takes pause and tells the boy, Sabka sunne ka, khud ka karne ka, tu tera kar (listen to all, do what you feel like)".
And then, the Bajiao Mastani actor takes pause and tells the boy, Sabka sunne ka, khud ka karne ka, tu tera kar (listen to all, do what you feel like)".
The actor shared the ad on social media with the caption, “Duniya kheechengi neeche (the world will pull you down), but you gotta rise up, baby!".
The actor shared the ad on social media with the caption, “Duniya kheechengi neeche (the world will pull you down), but you gotta rise up, baby!".
Singh's fans praised the actor. One user wrote, "Ok that's nicely done. Hits all the right note". Another wrote, "The background score - haari baazi ko jitna.".
Singh's fans praised the actor. One user wrote, "Ok that's nicely done. Hits all the right note". Another wrote, "The background score - haari baazi ko jitna.".
One comment reads, "The person who sees the same as himself everywhere, whether it is happiness or sorrow, he is considered the best".
One comment reads, "The person who sees the same as himself everywhere, whether it is happiness or sorrow, he is considered the best".
Another wrote, "Amazing counter to all wagging tongues...".
Another wrote, "Amazing counter to all wagging tongues...".
Ranveer Singh made a debut in Bollywood in 2010 with a sleeper-hit 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. He has delivered memorable performances in films like Lootera (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmavat (2018), Gully Boy (2019), etc. He will now be seen in Karaj Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani this year.
Ranveer Singh made a debut in Bollywood in 2010 with a sleeper-hit 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. He has delivered memorable performances in films like Lootera (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmavat (2018), Gully Boy (2019), etc. He will now be seen in Karaj Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani this year.