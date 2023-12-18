Dunki advance booking collection: Nearly 1,50,000 tickets of Shah Rukh Khan's film sold out so far
A fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan is set to organise an early morning show of the superstar's upcoming film ‘Dunki’ on the day of its release on December 21 at Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is set to hit the theatres in just three days and the bookings have already kicked off. Film Dunki advanced booking opened on Saturday and around 1,44,186 tickets have already been sold for 6394 shows for the opening day of the movie on December 21 as per a report on Sacnilk.com. The figures of the advance booking confirm that on Day 1, the film Dunki will mint a minimum ₹4.45 crore in India.