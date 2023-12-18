Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki is set to hit the theatres in just three days and the bookings have already kicked off. Film Dunki advanced booking opened on Saturday and around 1,44,186 tickets have already been sold for 6394 shows for the opening day of the movie on December 21 as per a report on Sacnilk.com. The figures of the advance booking confirm that on Day 1, the film Dunki will mint a minimum ₹4.45 crore in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Despite not being a Mass Action movie, #SRK 's #Dunki has sold 100K tickets in advance already," trade analyst Ramesh Bala said.

Additionally, a fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan is set to organise an early morning show of the superstar's upcoming film "Dunki" on the day of its release on December 21 at Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai.

SRK Universe, touted as the biggest Shah Rukh fan club, on Sunday said it has planned the "first ever 5.55 am show" at the iconic theatre.

According to SRK Universe, the 5.55 am slot is the "earliest show in the history of the iconic cinema" hall.

Previously, the fan club held the first ever 9 am show for "Pathaan" at Gaiety Cinema, which it followed up with the first 6 am show for "Jawan" at the same venue.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

