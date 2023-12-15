Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's movie gets massive response abroad, India sales open on…
Dunki Advance Booking: Rajkumar Hirani's next movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Bollywood movie Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on December 21. The film has generated a buzz among fans, with large-scale first-day-first-show plans across India and globally.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message