Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited Bollywood movie Dunki , starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on December 21. The film has generated a buzz among fans, with large-scale first-day-first-show plans across India and globally.

Dunki advance booking will start on December 16, as per Pinkvilla. Some locations might start partial bookings a day earlier on December 15, the publication added.

Overseas advance bookings began last week. The film has already gathered a significant response, with expectations of opening above ₹20.8 crore ($2.50 million). It might surpass $3 million (around ₹25 crore) in international markets, Pinkvilla reported. The first four days, including the weekend, might see earnings exceeding ₹124 crore ($15 million) if the audience response is favourable, added the publication.

The Christmas and New Year period promises a boost in box office numbers. This season could help the film maintain high earnings, usually seen on weekends, even on weekdays.

In its first week of overseas bookings, Dunki has earned over $300,000 ( ₹2.5 crore) for its opening day. The overall weekend sales have crossed $500,000 ( ₹4.1 crore). The film ranks third in pre-sales for Bollywood movies in 2023, Pinkvilla added. This ranking is historically significant, as advance bookings have not opened this early in the past.

Dunki follows Jawan and Pathaan, both Shah Rukh Khan movies, in pre-sales. Being a comedy-drama, Dunki is expected to see more sales later on, as compared to action films which typically have higher initial sales. It is performing better than other major releases like Tiger 3 and Animal', even though it is a mid-week release.

Dunki Advance Booking in overseas market

The United States leads in sales, with over $120,000 (around ₹1 crore). Australia and Canada show a strong response, nearly 80% of 'Jawan' at the same point. The sales in Canada are notable, given that bookings started only two days ago. The film's setting in Punjab could be a draw for the Punjabi diaspora in these regions. Sales in the Middle East are lower, which might be attributed to the film's genre, Pinkvilla added.

