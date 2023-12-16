Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is doing phenomenally well in North America, as per reports. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial is ahead of all Bollywood films except Jawan, reported CineHub. The total North America Day 1 is around $210,000 ( ₹1.74 crore) while a whopping 15,000 tickets have been sold, it posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on December 21. The movie has stirred excitement among enthusiasts, with extensive plans for premiere showings both in India and abroad. As reported by Pinkvilla, advanced ticket bookings for Dunki will start on December 16. The outlet also noted that certain venues may initiate limited pre-bookings on December 15.

Advance bookings for the film overseas started last week and have seen a robust turnout. Projections suggest a debut north of ₹20.8 crore ($2.50 million). According to Pinkvilla, earnings in overseas markets could climb beyond ₹25 crore ($3 million). The initial four-day stretch, spanning the weekend, could amass over ₹124 crore ($15 million), contingent on audience reception, the publication noted.

The festive window of Christmas and New Year is anticipated to boost ticket sales. This period is likely to sustain the film's weekend-level revenues throughout the weekdays.

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon in Rajkumar Hirani’s movie. Hardy is inseparable from Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu) as they are united by the common dream of relocating to London.

In anticipation of their move, they embark on a journey to assimilate the English language and acquaint themselves with British customs. However, they opt for an unauthorised route known as "Dunki" to enter London. This decision leads them to face a series of obstacles and events that transform their lives.

