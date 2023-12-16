Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie beats all Bollywood films except Jawan in North America

Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie beats all Bollywood films except Jawan in North America

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s earlier two movies in 2023 made massive business in India and abroad.

Dunki Advance Booking: Rajkumar Hirani's next movie stars Shah Rukh Khan

Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie is doing phenomenally well in North America, as per reports. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial is ahead of all Bollywood films except Jawan, reported CineHub. The total North America Day 1 is around $210,000 ( 1.74 crore) while a whopping 15,000 tickets have been sold, it posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on December 21. The movie has stirred excitement among enthusiasts, with extensive plans for premiere showings both in India and abroad. As reported by Pinkvilla, advanced ticket bookings for Dunki will start on December 16. The outlet also noted that certain venues may initiate limited pre-bookings on December 15.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From The Freelancer to Reacher; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Advance bookings for the film overseas started last week and have seen a robust turnout. Projections suggest a debut north of 20.8 crore ($2.50 million). According to Pinkvilla, earnings in overseas markets could climb beyond 25 crore ($3 million). The initial four-day stretch, spanning the weekend, could amass over 124 crore ($15 million), contingent on audience reception, the publication noted.

The festive window of Christmas and New Year is anticipated to boost ticket sales. This period is likely to sustain the film's weekend-level revenues throughout the weekdays.

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon in Rajkumar Hirani’s movie. Hardy is inseparable from Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu) as they are united by the common dream of relocating to London.

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan secretly visits Vaishno Devi before Dunki movie release; another 1,000 crore?

In anticipation of their move, they embark on a journey to assimilate the English language and acquaint themselves with British customs. However, they opt for an unauthorised route known as "Dunki" to enter London. This decision leads them to face a series of obstacles and events that transform their lives.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.