Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's next movie Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has witnessed a spectacular start with its advance bookings. For Day 1, it has signalled a strong performance at the Indian Box Office. The movie will be released on December 21.

As per the latest data, "Dunki" has sold a total of 2,55,796 tickets across India, accumulating a significant gross of ₹7.46 crore on its opening day. Maharashtra is leading the first-day advance booking at ₹1.32 crore. Delhi and West Bengal follow with ₹1.18 crore and ₹99.13 lakh respectively.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's movie beats all Bollywood films except Jawan in North America Among major cities, Hyderabad and Kolkata reported high occupancy rates of 26%, contributing ₹83.95 lakh and ₹74.45 lakh. In contrast, cities like Pune and Surat reported lower occupancy and revenue, with Pune at 7% occupancy and Surat at 3%. The National Capital Region (NCR) had 1,039 shows, the most across all listed regions, indicating a high level of interest.

Dunki advance booking overseas "Dunki" has outpaced "Salaar" in overseas advance bookings, as per Movie Hub, reaching $915,000 ( ₹7.6 crore) in just five days without premiere shows. It is projected to surpass $1.5 million ( ₹12.5 crore) by December 20, it added. So, the total advance booking number for Dunki stands at over ₹15 crore.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's movie gets massive response abroad North America leads with $375,000 ( ₹3.1 crore), followed by AUS/NZ at $154,000 ( ₹1.2 crore), the Gulf with $137,000 ( ₹1.1 crore), the UK at $102,000 ( ₹84 lakh), Europe with $95,000 ( ₹78 lakh) and the rest of the world with $52,000 ( ₹43 lakh), Movie Hub posted from its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Can Dunki beat Pathaan and Jawan? Dunki has tall standards to surpass. Shah Rukh Khan has turned out to be a messiah for Bollywood. In the post-pandemic market, the Hindi film industry had been struggling to do business until SRK came up with Pathaan, Khan's debut collaboration with Siddharth Anand, in January, smashed all records and pulled viewers back to theatres. The movie collected ₹1,055 crore worldwide to become an All-Time Blockbuster.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan drops Dunki teaser says, 'Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon…' ; Check here what the title means Khan backed it up with Jawan, his debut collab with Atlee, in December. The movie minted ₹1,160 crore, proving to be an even bigger All-Time Blockbuster. Now, SRK is coming up with another first-time collaboration, with Hirani. Can it surpass Pathaan and Jawan? Only time will tell.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

