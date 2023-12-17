Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki's booking has been opened for the public. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is set to be released in theatres on December 21. Film Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

The advanced booking for the Indian audience opened on Saturday (16 December). However, Dunki's advance booking kicked off a week earlier in the overseas market. Shah Rukh Khan shared a link from where people can book advnace tickets of film Dunki. The tickets of Dunki can be booked via BookMyShow, Paytm, PVR, Inox, and Amazon Pay. Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie beats all Bollywood films except Jawan in North America "Aaj ki tazaa khabar sunn ke... Hardy toh nikal pada hai cinemas ki ore. Aap bhi kar lijiye taiyaari... Kyun ki khul chuki hai advance bookings humari. Book your tickets now," the 58-year-old actor posted on X.

The bookings for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki have seen a robust turnout. Projections suggest a debut north of ₹20.8 crore ($2.50 million). According to Pinkvilla, earnings in overseas markets could climb beyond ₹25 crore ($3 million). The initial four-day stretch, spanning the weekend, could amass over ₹124 crore ($15 million), contingent on audience reception, the publication noted.

The festive window of Christmas and New Year is likely to boost ticket sales.

Film Dunki Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love, "Dunki" is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'.

King Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday on 2 November, treated his fans to the first glimpse of the film.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 1' SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account, which he captioned, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here...#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

And on 5 December, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki'.

