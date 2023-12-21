comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's movie estimated to earn 39 crore
Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie estimated to earn ₹39 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with director Rajkumar Hirani.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the Rajkumar Hirani movie (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the Rajkumar Hirani movie (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Dunki has been released in theatres all across India. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the first collaboration between the actor and the director. As the Bollywood movie opened with massive fanfare, numbers indicate that there is a lot of interest surrounding the film.

On the first day, Dunki is estimated to earn 30 crore nett in the domestic market in India, as per Sacnilk. Positive word of mouth about the film may push the numbers even further.

Also Read: Dunki first reviews are out! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan; ‘ 2,000 crore to banta hai’

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon, who along with his friends Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu), dreams of moving to London. They start learning English and British customs for their relocation. Choosing an illegal route called "Dunki" to get into London, they face various challenges that change their lives.

Dunki overseas collection

By the morning of December 20, the movie made $2.20 million ( 18 crore) in advance sales for its first weekend, as per Pinkvilla. This includes $1.10 million ( 9 crore) for the opening day on December 21. 

Also Read: Salaar advance booking: Prabhas’ movie earns 29.35 crore, shows massive interest across India

It's expected to make a total of $3 million ( 25 crore) in advance sales, making it the year's fourth highest, after Jawan, Pathaan and Animal, the publication added. So, the movie is estimated to earn 39 crore worldwide on Day 1.

Dunki vs Salaar

Dunki is expected to face tough competition from Salaar, starring Rebel Star Prabhas.

Also Read: Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans; Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan? Check pre-release winner

A survey by The Siasat Daily shows that 70% prefer 'Salaar' over 'Dunki'. This is evident in Hyderabad, where 'Salaar' tickets are in high demand, causing websites like BookMyShow and Paytm to crash. 'Salaar' is more popular than 'Dunki' on BookMyShow.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 01:12 PM IST
