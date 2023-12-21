Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie estimated to earn ₹39 crore
Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with director Rajkumar Hirani.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Dunki has been released in theatres all across India. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the first collaboration between the actor and the director. As the Bollywood movie opened with massive fanfare, numbers indicate that there is a lot of interest surrounding the film.