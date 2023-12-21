Dunki Box Office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Dunki has been released in theatres all across India. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is the first collaboration between the actor and the director. As the Bollywood movie opened with massive fanfare, numbers indicate that there is a lot of interest surrounding the film.

On the first day, Dunki is estimated to earn ₹30 crore nett in the domestic market in India, as per Sacnilk. Positive word of mouth about the film may push the numbers even further.

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan plays Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon, who along with his friends Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and Manu (Taapsee Pannu), dreams of moving to London. They start learning English and British customs for their relocation. Choosing an illegal route called "Dunki" to get into London, they face various challenges that change their lives.

Dunki overseas collection

By the morning of December 20, the movie made $2.20 million ( ₹18 crore) in advance sales for its first weekend, as per Pinkvilla. This includes $1.10 million ( ₹9 crore) for the opening day on December 21.

It's expected to make a total of $3 million ( ₹25 crore) in advance sales, making it the year's fourth highest, after Jawan, Pathaan and Animal, the publication added. So, the movie is estimated to earn ₹39 crore worldwide on Day 1.

Dunki vs Salaar

Dunki is expected to face tough competition from Salaar, starring Rebel Star Prabhas.

A survey by The Siasat Daily shows that 70% prefer 'Salaar' over 'Dunki'. This is evident in Hyderabad, where 'Salaar' tickets are in high demand, causing websites like BookMyShow and Paytm to crash. 'Salaar' is more popular than 'Dunki' on BookMyShow.

