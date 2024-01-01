Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie becomes 6th biggest grosser of 2023, sees 43% jump on Sunday
Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has become the 6th biggest movie of 2023 and is aiming to enter the Top-5 club by surpassing 'Tiger 3'.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: The Box Office journey of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki over 11 days has shown a significant weekend boost in earnings. After an initial opening on Thursday with ₹29.2 crore net in India, the Rajkumar Hirani film experienced a dip on its second day. However, the first Saturday saw a 27.29% jump in collections with ₹25.61 crore net, It was followed by a further 19.88% increase on Sunday, taking the tally to ₹30.7 crore.
Dunki in top-grossers club
Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore), The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore), Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).
It must beat Tiger 3 ( ₹466.63 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.
