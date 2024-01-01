Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie becomes 6th biggest grosser of 2023, sees 43% jump on Sunday

Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie becomes 6th biggest grosser of 2023, sees 43% jump on Sunday

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has become the 6th biggest movie of 2023 and is aiming to enter the Top-5 club by surpassing 'Tiger 3'.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is now the 6th biggest grosser of 2023

Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: The Box Office journey of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki over 11 days has shown a significant weekend boost in earnings. After an initial opening on Thursday with 29.2 crore net in India, the Rajkumar Hirani film experienced a dip on its second day. However, the first Saturday saw a 27.29% jump in collections with 25.61 crore net, It was followed by a further 19.88% increase on Sunday, taking the tally to 30.7 crore.

The subsequent weekdays saw a downward trend, with the most notable drop of 52.47% on the first Tuesday. Despite the midweek slump, Dunki wrapped up its first week with 160.22 crore.

Entering its second weekend, Dunki continued to ride the weekend wave, with a 28.57% increase on the second Saturday over Friday's collection. The real highlight came on the second Sunday, with collections soaring to 12.9 crore, marking a significant 43.33% increase from Saturday's earnings of 9 crore.

So far, Dunki’s India net collection stands at 188.22 crore over 11 days. As per Sacnilk, the worldwide gross collection for the film is 350 crore until Day 10 (Saturday). However, Red Chillies Entertainment earlier tweeted that the Bollywood movie had amassed 361.30 crore worldwide.

Dunki in top-grossers club

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore), The Kerala Story ( 302 crore), Adipurush ( 350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( 355.61 crore).

It must beat Tiger 3 ( 466.63 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
