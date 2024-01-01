Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: The Box Office journey of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki over 11 days has shown a significant weekend boost in earnings. After an initial opening on Thursday with ₹29.2 crore net in India, the Rajkumar Hirani film experienced a dip on its second day. However, the first Saturday saw a 27.29% jump in collections with ₹25.61 crore net, It was followed by a further 19.88% increase on Sunday, taking the tally to ₹30.7 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From 12th Fail to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three of Us; movies, web series to watch over the weekend The subsequent weekdays saw a downward trend, with the most notable drop of 52.47% on the first Tuesday. Despite the midweek slump, Dunki wrapped up its first week with ₹160.22 crore.

Entering its second weekend, Dunki continued to ride the weekend wave, with a 28.57% increase on the second Saturday over Friday's collection. The real highlight came on the second Sunday, with collections soaring to ₹12.9 crore, marking a significant 43.33% increase from Saturday's earnings of ₹9 crore.

Also Read: Most Googled people in India in 2023: This Bollywood celebrity tops the list dominated by cricketers; can you guess who? So far, Dunki’s India net collection stands at ₹188.22 crore over 11 days. As per Sacnilk, the worldwide gross collection for the film is ₹350 crore until Day 10 (Saturday). However, Red Chillies Entertainment earlier tweeted that the Bollywood movie had amassed ₹361.30 crore worldwide.

Dunki in top-grossers club Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore), The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore), Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why It must beat Tiger 3 ( ₹466.63 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

