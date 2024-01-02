Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie mints nearly ₹200 cr in India, eyes ₹400 crore worldwide
Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023 has earned ₹380.60 crore worldwide, according to Red Chillies Entertainment.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' opened with ₹29 crore. His third Bollywood release of 2023 saw a dip on its second day, ₹20.12 crore. The first Saturday saw a jump again, raking in ₹25.61 crore. This upward trend continued through the first Sunday. The movie collected ₹30.7 crore. The film, on the first Monday, earned ₹24.32 crore.
However, according to Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has already minted ₹380.60 crore worldwide. The overseas numbers for Day 12 will come later in the day.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
