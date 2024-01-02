comScore
Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie mints nearly ₹200 cr in India, eyes ₹400 crore worldwide

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023 has earned ₹380.60 crore worldwide, according to Red Chillies Entertainment.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's movie (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's movie (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' opened with 29 crore. His third Bollywood release of 2023 saw a dip on its second day, 20.12 crore. The first Saturday saw a jump again, raking in 25.61 crore. This upward trend continued through the first Sunday. The movie collected 30.7 crore. The film, on the first Monday, earned 24.32 crore.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie becomes 6th biggest grosser of 2023

Tuesday witnessed the sharpest fall at 52.47%, earning 11.56 crore. Wednesday and Thursday brought in 10.5 crore and 8.21 crore respectively.

By the end of the first week, 'Dunki' minted 160.22 crore net in India. However, the second Friday saw collections dwindling by 14.74%, a collection of 7 crore. It was nevertheless followed by a revival over the weekend. 

Also Read: ‘Will you work with Shah Rukh Khan again?’ Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani says this

The second Saturday and Sunday witnessed an upswing in the Box Office figures with collections of 9 crore and 11.5 crore, showing increases of 28.57% and 27.78% respectively.

Dunki eyes 400 crore

As 'Dunki' entered its second Monday, early estimates suggest a collection of around 9.25 crore. The total domestic Box Office collection for Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Dunki' over the 12 days stands at a notable 196.97 crore. 

Also Read: Rajkumar Hirani speaks on 'Dunki' Box office numbers: ‘Happy with response, don't make movies with…’

The overseas collection stands at 145 crore and the domestic gross at 225.25 crore, making the total collection of 370.25.

However, according to Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has already minted 380.60 crore worldwide. The overseas numbers for Day 12 will come later in the day.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 02 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST
