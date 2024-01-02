Dunki Box Office collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' opened with ₹29 crore. His third Bollywood release of 2023 saw a dip on its second day, ₹20.12 crore. The first Saturday saw a jump again, raking in ₹25.61 crore. This upward trend continued through the first Sunday. The movie collected ₹30.7 crore. The film, on the first Monday, earned ₹24.32 crore.

Tuesday witnessed the sharpest fall at 52.47%, earning ₹11.56 crore. Wednesday and Thursday brought in ₹10.5 crore and ₹8.21 crore respectively.

By the end of the first week, 'Dunki' minted ₹160.22 crore net in India. However, the second Friday saw collections dwindling by 14.74%, a collection of ₹7 crore. It was nevertheless followed by a revival over the weekend.

The second Saturday and Sunday witnessed an upswing in the Box Office figures with collections of ₹9 crore and ₹11.5 crore, showing increases of 28.57% and 27.78% respectively.

Dunki eyes ₹ 400 crore

As 'Dunki' entered its second Monday, early estimates suggest a collection of around ₹9.25 crore. The total domestic Box Office collection for Rajkumar Hirani’s 'Dunki' over the 12 days stands at a notable ₹196.97 crore.

The overseas collection stands at ₹145 crore and the domestic gross at ₹225.25 crore, making the total collection of ₹370.25.