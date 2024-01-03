Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹200 crore in India, ₹400 crore worldwide
Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Dunki has made 200 crore in India in just 13 days. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Dunki has made 200 crore in India. The movie has an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. The Bollywood film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, reached this total in just 13 days. Hirani’s last release, Sanju, grossed ₹588.50 crore. The biopic of Sanjay Dutt had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.