Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹200 crore in India, ₹400 crore worldwide

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Dunki has made 200 crore in India in just 13 days. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has earned ₹200 crore in India (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has earned 200 crore in India (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Dunki has made 200 crore in India. The movie has an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. The Bollywood film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, reached this total in just 13 days. Hirani’s last release, Sanju, grossed 588.50 crore. The biopic of Sanjay Dutt had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Dunki made 29.2 crore on the first day. On the second day, it made less money, earning 20.12 crore. The collections picked up significantly on Saturday ( 25.61 crore), and the upward trend continued through Sunday ( 30.7 crore).

Dunki saw a slowdown during the weekdays, with Monday's figures dropping to 24.32 crore. Interestingly, Monday's numbers were better than Friday’s. In Bollywood movies, the "Monday test" is the toughest for a movie. Most movies often see a significant drop after the weekend.

The Hindi movie minted 11.56 crore on Tuesday. It earned 10.5 crore on Wednesday and 8.21 crore on Thursday. The first week ended solidly with 160.22 crore net in India.

The second week opened on a softer note on Friday ( 7 crore) But, the weekend was once again kind to "Dunki". Saturday ( 9 crore) and Sunday ( 11.5 crore) witnessed steady numbers. The movie faced another decline on the second Monday ( 9.05 crore). Early estimates for Day 13 (Tuesday) suggest earnings of 3.85 crore, its lowest numbers so far.

Dunki earns 400 crore worldwide

As per Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of 2023 has earned 400.40 crore gross worldwide. Sacnilk, however, says that the movie has earned 390 crore worldwide. India gross at 235.75 crore and overseas collections at 154.25 crore, as per the industry tracker.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Published: 03 Jan 2024, 07:54 AM IST
