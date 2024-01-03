Dunki Box Office collection Day 13: Dunki has made 200 crore in India. The movie has an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. The Bollywood film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, reached this total in just 13 days. Hirani’s last release, Sanju, grossed ₹588.50 crore. The biopic of Sanjay Dutt had Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Will you work with Shah Rukh Khan again?’ Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani says this Dunki made 29.2 crore on the first day. On the second day, it made less money, earning 20.12 crore. The collections picked up significantly on Saturday ( ₹25.61 crore), and the upward trend continued through Sunday ( ₹30.7 crore).

Dunki saw a slowdown during the weekdays, with Monday's figures dropping to ₹24.32 crore. Interestingly, Monday's numbers were better than Friday’s. In Bollywood movies, the "Monday test" is the toughest for a movie. Most movies often see a significant drop after the weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Most Googled people in India in 2023: This Bollywood celebrity tops the list dominated by cricketers; can you guess who? The Hindi movie minted ₹11.56 crore on Tuesday. It earned ₹10.5 crore on Wednesday and ₹8.21 crore on Thursday. The first week ended solidly with ₹160.22 crore net in India.

The second week opened on a softer note on Friday ( ₹7 crore) But, the weekend was once again kind to "Dunki". Saturday ( ₹9 crore) and Sunday ( ₹11.5 crore) witnessed steady numbers. The movie faced another decline on the second Monday ( ₹9.05 crore). Early estimates for Day 13 (Tuesday) suggest earnings of ₹3.85 crore, its lowest numbers so far.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From 12th Fail to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three of Us; movies, web series to watch over the weekend Dunki earns ₹ 400 crore worldwide As per Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of 2023 has earned ₹400.40 crore gross worldwide. Sacnilk, however, says that the movie has earned ₹390 crore worldwide. India gross at ₹235.75 crore and overseas collections at ₹154.25 crore, as per the industry tracker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!