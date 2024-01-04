Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK's film earns three times more than its budget, earns ₹400 crore worldwide
Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki continues to perform well at the box office, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on its 14th day of release.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has continued to mint at the box office even after the 14th day of its release. Film Dunki earned more than three times its budget on Wednesday and on Day 14 (Thursday), the film raked in ₹400 crore worldwide. Dunki was made with a budget of ₹120 crore.