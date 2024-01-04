Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has continued to mint at the box office even after the 14th day of its release. Film Dunki earned more than three times its budget on Wednesday and on Day 14 (Thursday), the film raked in ₹400 crore worldwide. Dunki was made with a budget of ₹120 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday, Dunki clocked ₹200 crore mark in the Indian market.

In 2023, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was featured in three films- Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. While Pathaan and Jawan witnessed a huge success at the box office, Dunki's collection remained slightly moderate.

'Pathaan' grossed ₹1,050.30 crore, whereas Jawan grossed ₹1,148.32 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

Salaar Vs Dunki Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki was released on 21 December 2023 while Prabhas starrer Salaar was released on 22 December. Notably, Prabhas's Salaar gave a huge competition to Dunki at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' already raked in over ₹373 crore in India from its Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi versions as of Wednesday.

Salaar minted ₹308 crore in its first week while Dunki earned ₹160.22 crore in India. Notably, Dunki is not a pan-India release with various other versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam to target South India. The movie is available in Hindi only. The film is presented by JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!