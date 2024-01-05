In the first two weeks of its release, Dunki generated a net revenue of 203.87 crore at the Indian Box Office, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk.
On its fifteenth day, the film accrued approximately 2.65 crore in India across all languages, as per the provided data.
The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and other notable actors. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this Bollywood movie showcases the talent of a diverse ensemble.
Dunki's box office journey began on a high note, raking in 29.2 crore on the first day, followed by a slight dip on the second day with earnings of 20.12 crore. However, the film experienced a significant boost in collections over the weekend, reaching ₹25.61 crore on Saturday and ₹30.7 crore on Sunday.
As the week progressed, Dunki faced a slowdown, with Monday's figures dropping to ₹24.32 crore. Subsequent weekdays saw earnings of ₹11.56 crore on Tuesday, ₹10.5 crore on Wednesday, and ₹8.21 crore on Thursday. The first week concluded solidly with a total of ₹160.22 crore net in India.
The second week opened on a softer note, earning ₹7 crore on Friday. Nonetheless, the weekend proved favourable once again for Dunki, with Saturday bringing in ₹9 crores and Sunday earning ₹11.5 crore. The movie experienced a decline on the second Monday, collecting ₹9.05 crore. Early estimates for Day 13 (Tuesday) suggested earnings of ₹3.85 crore.
On Wednesday (Day 14), the film minted ₹3.25 crore, and early estimates for Day 15 (Thursday) indicated the lowest numbers so far at ₹2.65 crore.
According to Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan's third film release of 2023 has achieved a global gross earning of ₹400.40 crore. On the other hand, Sacnilk reports a slightly lower worldwide figure of ₹390 crore. The breakdown includes a gross of ₹235.75 crore in India and ₹154.25 crore in overseas collections, as per the industry tracker's data.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.
