In the first two weeks of its release, Dunki generated a net revenue of 203.87 crore at the Indian Box Office, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On its fifteenth day, the film accrued approximately 2.65 crore in India across all languages, as per the provided data.

The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and other notable actors. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this Bollywood movie showcases the talent of a diverse ensemble. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki's box office journey began on a high note, raking in 29.2 crore on the first day, followed by a slight dip on the second day with earnings of 20.12 crore. However, the film experienced a significant boost in collections over the weekend, reaching ₹25.61 crore on Saturday and ₹30.7 crore on Sunday.

As the week progressed, Dunki faced a slowdown, with Monday's figures dropping to ₹24.32 crore. Subsequent weekdays saw earnings of ₹11.56 crore on Tuesday, ₹10.5 crore on Wednesday, and ₹8.21 crore on Thursday. The first week concluded solidly with a total of ₹160.22 crore net in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second week opened on a softer note, earning ₹7 crore on Friday. Nonetheless, the weekend proved favourable once again for Dunki, with Saturday bringing in ₹9 crores and Sunday earning ₹11.5 crore. The movie experienced a decline on the second Monday, collecting ₹9.05 crore. Early estimates for Day 13 (Tuesday) suggested earnings of ₹3.85 crore.

On Wednesday (Day 14), the film minted ₹3.25 crore, and early estimates for Day 15 (Thursday) indicated the lowest numbers so far at ₹2.65 crore.

According to Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan's third film release of 2023 has achieved a global gross earning of ₹400.40 crore. On the other hand, Sacnilk reports a slightly lower worldwide figure of ₹390 crore. The breakdown includes a gross of ₹235.75 crore in India and ₹154.25 crore in overseas collections, as per the industry tracker's data.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

