Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹2.20 crore in India on third Friday
Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, a drama on illegal immigration, faced direct competition with Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, released on December 22.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of 2023, continues to mint money even on the third Friday. On Day 16, the Rajkumar Hirani movie is estimated to earn ₹2.20 crore net in India.
Dunki vs Salaar
Dunki, a drama on illegal immigration, faced direct competition with Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, released on December 22. The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, saw a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi unlike Dunki, which was released only in Hindi. Neel, famous for his KGF movies, delivered an action-packed movie.
As per media reports, Dunki was made with ₹120 crore while Salaar was made with 270 crore. Salaar has minted ₹578.55 crore worldwide so far, with over 214% Return on Investment (ROI). Dunki, on the other hand, has made more than 352% ROI.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.
