Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 2.20 crore in India on third Friday

Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns 2.20 crore in India on third Friday

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, a drama on illegal immigration, faced direct competition with Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, released on December 22.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's movie

Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of 2023, continues to mint money even on the third Friday. On Day 16, the Rajkumar Hirani movie is estimated to earn 2.20 crore net in India.

After opening with 29.2 crore net in India on December 21, a Thursday, the movie saw an immediate dip on the following day. On the first Friday, it earned 20.12 crore.

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film

However, it saw an uptick on Saturday and Sunday, earning 25.61 crore and 30.7 crore respectively. The movie, produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, earned 160.22 crore in the first week.

On the second Sunday, SRK’s movie earned 11.5 crore. Otherwise, it earned in single digits on all other days in India. With a net Box Office collection of 46.25 crore in the second week, the movie’s total net earnings so far in India stand at 208.67 crore.

Also Read: ‘Will you work with Shah Rukh Khan again?’ Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani says this

The gross India collection of the movie, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, is 247.75 crore. With an overseas collection of 164 crore, the movie has already touched 411.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. Red Chillies, however, posted earlier that the movie had already earned 422.90 crore worldwide.

Dunki vs Salaar

Dunki, a drama on illegal immigration, faced direct competition with Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, released on December 22. The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, saw a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi unlike Dunki, which was released only in Hindi. Neel, famous for his KGF movies, delivered an action-packed movie.

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why

As per media reports, Dunki was made with 120 crore while Salaar was made with 270 crore. Salaar has minted 578.55 crore worldwide so far, with over 214% Return on Investment (ROI). Dunki, on the other hand, has made more than 352% ROI.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.