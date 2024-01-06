Dunki Box Office collection Day 16: Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of 2023, continues to mint money even on the third Friday. On Day 16, the Rajkumar Hirani movie is estimated to earn ₹2.20 crore net in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After opening with ₹29.2 crore net in India on December 21, a Thursday, the movie saw an immediate dip on the following day. On the first Friday, it earned ₹20.12 crore.

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film However, it saw an uptick on Saturday and Sunday, earning ₹25.61 crore and ₹30.7 crore respectively. The movie, produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, earned ₹160.22 crore in the first week.

On the second Sunday, SRK’s movie earned ₹11.5 crore. Otherwise, it earned in single digits on all other days in India. With a net Box Office collection of ₹46.25 crore in the second week, the movie’s total net earnings so far in India stand at ₹208.67 crore.

Also Read: ‘Will you work with Shah Rukh Khan again?’ Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani says this The gross India collection of the movie, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, is ₹247.75 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹164 crore, the movie has already touched ₹411.75 crore, as per Sacnilk. Red Chillies, however, posted earlier that the movie had already earned ₹422.90 crore worldwide.

Dunki vs Salaar Dunki, a drama on illegal immigration, faced direct competition with Prabhas' Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, released on December 22. The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, saw a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi unlike Dunki, which was released only in Hindi. Neel, famous for his KGF movies, delivered an action-packed movie.

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why As per media reports, Dunki was made with ₹120 crore while Salaar was made with 270 crore. Salaar has minted ₹578.55 crore worldwide so far, with over 214% Return on Investment (ROI). Dunki, on the other hand, has made more than 352% ROI.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

