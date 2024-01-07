Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has seen a 55.56% jump on the third Saturday, January 6. His third Bollywood movie of 2023 managed to earn ₹3.5 crore on Day 17. The Rajkumar Hirani movie has earned ₹212.22 crore net in India so far.

As per Sacnilk, the movie has crossed ₹250.5 crore gross Box Office in the domestic market while earning ₹164 crore in the overseas market. According to the industry tracker, the SRK movie has touched ₹414.5 crore.

Red Chillies Entertainment, however, posted on January 5 that the movie had already earned ₹422.90 crore worldwide.

Dunki collected ₹29.2 crore net in India on its release day but saw a significant drop on the following day ( ₹20.12 crore). The movie, riding on positive word-of-mouth publicity, earned ₹56.31 crore together on Saturday and Sunday.

It managed to mint ₹160.22 crore in the first week. The immigration drama collected ₹46.25 crore net in India in the second week.

Dunki crosses $8 million in North America

Dunki, as per North America Box Office tracker PaniPuri, has crossed the $8-million mark in the region. This is the third $8-million grosser for Shah Rukh Khan in North America after Pathaan and Jawan, it added.

It also reported that Dunki had collected $33,098 gross in North America on January 6 until 12 PM. The movie, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, was way ahead of Prabhas’ Salaar ($9,780) during the same period.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

