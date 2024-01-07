 Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: SRK’s movie sees 55.56% jump on third Saturday, crosses $8 million in North America | Mint
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: SRK's movie sees 55.56% jump on third Saturday, crosses $8 million in North America
Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: SRK’s movie sees 55.56% jump on third Saturday, crosses $8 million in North America

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has crossed the $8-million mark in North America, making it his third $8-million grosser in the region for SRK after Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the Rajkumar Hirani movie (Screenshot from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the Rajkumar Hirani movie (Screenshot from YouTube/T-Series)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has seen a 55.56% jump on the third Saturday, January 6. His third Bollywood movie of 2023 managed to earn 3.5 crore on Day 17. The Rajkumar Hirani movie has earned 212.22 crore net in India so far.

As per Sacnilk, the movie has crossed 250.5 crore gross Box Office in the domestic market while earning 164 crore in the overseas market. According to the industry tracker, the SRK movie has touched 414.5 crore. 

Red Chillies Entertainment, however, posted on January 5 that the movie had already earned 422.90 crore worldwide.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Tejas to Hi Nanna, Watch THESE movies or web series over the weekend

Dunki collected 29.2 crore net in India on its release day but saw a significant drop on the following day ( 20.12 crore). The movie, riding on positive word-of-mouth publicity, earned 56.31 crore together on Saturday and Sunday. 

Also Read: Top 10 acting performances of 2023: From Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey to Vicky Kaushal and more

It managed to mint 160.22 crore in the first week. The immigration drama collected 46.25 crore net in India in the second week.

Dunki crosses $8 million in North America

Dunki, as per North America Box Office tracker PaniPuri, has crossed the $8-million mark in the region. This is the third $8-million grosser for Shah Rukh Khan in North America after Pathaan and Jawan, it added. 

Also Read: 12th Fail: Within 3 days of OTT release, Manoj Kumar Sharma's biopic becomes Disney+ Hotstar’s most-watched film of 2023

It also reported that Dunki had collected $33,098 gross in North America on January 6 until 12 PM. The movie, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, was way ahead of Prabhas’ Salaar ($9,780) during the same period.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 07 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
