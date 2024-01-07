Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: SRK’s movie sees 55.56% jump on third Saturday, crosses $8 million in North America
Dunki Box Office collection Day 17: Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has crossed the $8-million mark in North America, making it his third $8-million grosser in the region for SRK after Pathaan and Jawan.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has seen a 55.56% jump on the third Saturday, January 6. His third Bollywood movie of 2023 managed to earn ₹3.5 crore on Day 17. The Rajkumar Hirani movie has earned ₹212.22 crore net in India so far.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message