Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office Collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches close to 500 crore mark globally

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches close to 500 crore mark globally

Livemint

  • Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: hah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' has collected 219.27 crore net in 20 days at the Indian box office.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches close to 500 crore mark worldwide

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 20: Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood film of 2023, ‘Dunki,’ has been holding strong at the Box office. The Raju Hirani film witnessed a decline on its third Tuesday with early estimates show that the film minted 1.30 crore on Day 20, as per Sacnilk.com. As per report, the movie has crossed 219.27 crore net in the domestic market since 20 days of its release.

The film on its 20th day witnessed an occupancy of 10.47 percent in Hindi language with morining shows saw 8.72 occupancy, afternoon shows at 10.29 percent, evening shows at 10.25 percent and night Shows at 12.61 percent occupancy, as per Sacnilk.com report.

Speaking of the global numbers, Dunki is now marching to cross 500 crore globally. According to the industry tracker, the SRK movie has minted 430 crore net worldwide. Red Chillies Entertainment in its recent post on X stated that the film has collected 447.70 crore worldwide Gross Box-Office Collection.

Dunki collected 29.2 crore net in India on its release day, however, saw a significant drop on Day 2 with 20.12 crore. The film, riding on positive word-of-mouth publicity, earned 160.22 crore net in week 1 while the immigration drama film collected 46.25 crore net in India in the second week.

As per per North America Box Office tracker PaniPuri, Dunki has earned $20,002 from 142 Locs.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the longwinding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer film was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki was produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has already entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023.

With Dunki's success, SRK has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki is nearing 500 Cr worldwide is keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

