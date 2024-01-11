Dunki Box Office Collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan's film remains steady, earns ₹220 crore
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood film of 2023, ‘Dunki,’ remained steady on day 21 at the Box office. The Raju Hirani film witnessed a decline on its third Wednesday with early estimates showing that the film minted ₹1.35 crore on Day 21, as per Sacnilk.com. As per the report, the movie has crossed ₹220.72 crore net in the domestic market so far.