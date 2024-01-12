Dunki Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan's film struggles to cross ₹250 crore mark in third week
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' witnessed a decline in earnings on day 22 at the Box office, minting ₹1.15 crore. The film has crossed ₹221.77 crore net in the domestic market so far.
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood film of 2023, ‘Dunki,’ witnessed a decline in its earnings on day 22 at the Box office. The Raju Hirani film witnessed a decline on its third Thursday with early estimates showing that the film minted ₹1.15 crore on Day 22, as per Sacnilk.com.