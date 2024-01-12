Dunki Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood film of 2023, ‘Dunki,’ witnessed a decline in its earnings on day 22 at the Box office. The Raju Hirani film witnessed a decline on its third Thursday with early estimates showing that the film minted ₹1.15 crore on Day 22, as per Sacnilk.com.

As per the report, the movie has crossed ₹221.77 crore net in the domestic market so far.

The film on its 22nd day witnessed an occupancy of 10.72 percent in the Hindi language with morning shows saw 7.52 occupancy, afternoon shows at 9.41 percent, evening shows at 11.24 percent, and night shows at 13.21 percent occupancy, as per Sacnilk.com report.

Dunki collected ₹29.2 crore net in India on its release day, however, saw a significant drop on Day 2 with ₹20.12 crore. The film, riding on positive word-of-mouth publicity, earned ₹160.22 crore net in week 1 while the immigration drama film collected ₹46.25 crore net in India in the second week.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer film was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki was produced for Rs130 crore and has already entered the top-grossers' club of Bollywood in 2023.

With Dunki's success, SRK has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed ₹1,050.30 crore., whereas Jawan grossed ₹1,148.32 crore. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki is nearing ₹500 crore worldwide and is keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

