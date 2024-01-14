Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: SRK's film struggles amid squeezing numbers, after minting ₹456.70 crore worldwide
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release of 2023, ‘Dunki’ minted lowest so far on its fourth Saturday, January 13, raking in ₹0.85 crore net in India.
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and ₹29.2 crore net marked its opening day collection. The film minted the lowest so far on its fourth Saturday, January 13.
Shah Rukh Khan=starrer film was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has entered the top-grossers' club of 2023 and is now the 9th biggest and third of SRK's movies in the list.
