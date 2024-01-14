Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: SRK's film struggles amid squeezing numbers, after minting 456.70 crore worldwide

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: SRK's film struggles amid squeezing numbers, after minting 456.70 crore worldwide

Written By Fareha Naaz

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release of 2023, ‘Dunki’ minted lowest so far on its fourth Saturday, January 13, raking in 0.85 crore net in India.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Dunki’ minted lowest so far on its fourth Saturday, January 13, raking in 0.85 crore net in India.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and 29.2 crore net marked its opening day collection. The film minted the lowest so far on its fourth Saturday, January 13.

Dunki minted 223.27 crore net within 24 days at the Indian box office as per the latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its twenty-fourth day in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected 0.85 crore net in India while on the previous day, the film raked in 0.55 crore net. The downward trend of collection reached an all-time low on Friday but was reversed on Day 24.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film minted 438.6 crore at the worldwide box office, raking in 172 crore at the overseas box office and 266.6 gross at the Indian box office. In terms of occupancy on Saturday, Dunki had an overall 21.18 per cent Hindi language occupancy.

In the first week, the total collection in India stood at 160.22 crore net. Its week-2 collection totals 46.25 crore net. The film raked in 15.4 crore in week three with collection falling under 1 crore net over the last 2 days.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected 456.70 crore worldwide during its 23-day run.

Shah Rukh Khan=starrer film was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has entered the top-grossers' club of 2023 and is now the 9th biggest and third of SRK's movies in the list.

