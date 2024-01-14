Dunki Box Office Collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s third and last Bollywood release in 2023, ‘Dunki’ was released on December 21 and ₹29.2 crore net marked its opening day collection. The film minted the lowest so far on its fourth Saturday, January 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki minted ₹223.27 crore net within 24 days at the Indian box office as per the latest estimates given by industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On its twenty-fourth day in theatres, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer collected ₹0.85 crore net in India while on the previous day, the film raked in ₹0.55 crore net. The downward trend of collection reached an all-time low on Friday but was reversed on Day 24.

Also read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 21: Prabhas starrer film crosses ₹ 400 crore mark Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film minted ₹438.6 crore at the worldwide box office, raking in ₹172 crore at the overseas box office and ₹266.6 gross at the Indian box office. In terms of occupancy on Saturday, Dunki had an overall 21.18 per cent Hindi language occupancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 1: Katrina Kaif starrer records dull numbers on release day, mints ₹ 2.55 cr In the first week, the total collection in India stood at ₹160.22 crore net. Its week-2 collection totals ₹46.25 crore net. The film raked in ₹15.4 crore in week three with collection falling under ₹1 crore net over the last 2 days.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From Tiger 3 to Killer Soup, list of movies, web series releasing this week In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Red Chillies Entertainment posted that Dunki has collected ₹456.70 crore worldwide during its 23-day run.

Also read: ‘Annapoorani’ controversy: Why Nayanthara's film is under fire | Explained Shah Rukh Khan=starrer film was produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's cast also includes Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki, produced at a cost of Rs130 crore, has entered the top-grossers' club of 2023 and is now the 9th biggest and third of SRK's movies in the list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

