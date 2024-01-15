 Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie still holding strong, earns ₹1.10 crore on 4th Sunday | Mint
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie still holding strong, earns ₹1.10 crore on 4th Sunday

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has earned ₹458.69 crore worldwide so far, as per Red Chillies Entertainment.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is still doing well (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is still doing well (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Even on the 25th day after its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is still holding strong in theatres. The 4th Sunday brought home 1.10 crore, as per early estimates. The India net collection now stands at 224.32 crore.

The Bollywood movie, directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has minted 267.5 crore gross in the domestic market and 172 crore in the overseas market, as per Sacnilk. Therefore, according to the industry tracker, the total collection of the movie is 439.5 crore.

Red Chillies Entertainment, on the other hand, has a bigger number to boast of. On January 14, Gauri Khan’s movie production company posted on social media that the movie had already touched 458.69 crore worldwide.

After opening with 29.2 crore on December 21 (Thursday), the movie collected 160.22 crore in the first week. The second week saw a 71.13% drop as the SRK movie minted 46.25 crore. The third week saw a further 66.70% drop as it earned 15.4 crore.

Dunki in top-grossers club

Dunki earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore), The Kerala Story ( 302 crore), Adipurush ( 350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( 355.61 crore).

It has to beat Tiger 3 ( 464 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 15 Jan 2024, 08:47 AM IST
