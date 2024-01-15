Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie still holding strong, earns ₹1.10 crore on 4th Sunday
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's movie has earned ₹458.69 crore worldwide so far, as per Red Chillies Entertainment.
Even on the 25th day after its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is still holding strong in theatres. The 4th Sunday brought home ₹1.10 crore, as per early estimates. The India net collection now stands at ₹224.32 crore.
After opening with ₹29.2 crore on December 21 (Thursday), the movie collected ₹160.22 crore in the first week. The second week saw a 71.13% drop as the SRK movie minted ₹46.25 crore. The third week saw a further 66.70% drop as it earned ₹15.4 crore.
Dunki in top-grossers club
Dunki earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore), The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore), Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).
It has to beat Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.
