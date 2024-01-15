Even on the 25th day after its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is still holding strong in theatres. The 4th Sunday brought home ₹1.10 crore, as per early estimates. The India net collection now stands at ₹224.32 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film The Bollywood movie, directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has minted ₹267.5 crore gross in the domestic market and ₹172 crore in the overseas market, as per Sacnilk. Therefore, according to the industry tracker, the total collection of the movie is ₹439.5 crore.

Also Read: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons Red Chillies Entertainment, on the other hand, has a bigger number to boast of. On January 14, Gauri Khan’s movie production company posted on social media that the movie had already touched ₹458.69 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After opening with ₹29.2 crore on December 21 (Thursday), the movie collected ₹160.22 crore in the first week. The second week saw a 71.13% drop as the SRK movie minted ₹46.25 crore. The third week saw a further 66.70% drop as it earned ₹15.4 crore.

Dunki in top-grossers club Dunki earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore), The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore), Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why It has to beat Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

