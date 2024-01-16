Dunki Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khar-starrer Dunki has performed well in its first 26 days at the box office, collecting close to a net of ₹224.82 crore in India, as per data on Sacnilk. On its fourth Monday run on January 15, the Rajkumari Hirani-directed film earned around ₹0.50 crore net across languages, the data showed.

Also Read | Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif-starrer teaches us 2 simple but important money lessons Further, the movie's production company Red Chillies Entertainment posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it has reached ₹460.70 crore worldwide. Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films are the other producers of the SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal starrer that released on December 21, 2023.

Also Read | Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie still holding strong, earns ₹1.10 crore on 4th Sunday

Overall, Dunki had 16.74 percent occupancy for screenings on January 15, with a majority audience of 21.42 percent and 20.60 percent attending the evening and afternoon shows respectively. The night shows had 17.44 percent seats while morning shows had 7.48 percent occupancy.

After opening with ₹29.2 crore on December 21 (Thursday), the movie collected ₹160.22 crore in the first week. The second week saw a 71.13 percent drop as the SRK movie minted ₹46.25 crore. The third week saw a further 66.70 percent drop as it earned ₹15.4 crore.

Also Read | Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film

Dunki in top-grosser club

Dunki earlier entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 6th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore), The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore), Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite and explains why

It has to beat Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!