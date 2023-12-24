Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan's film sees slight jump; earns ₹26.6 crore on third day
Dunki's box office collection improved on Day 3 after a dip on Day 2, grossing ₹26.6 crore. Major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru maintained strong numbers, while occupancy rates remained mixed across the country.
Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated comeback film, Dunki, faced a slight uptick in its box office collection on Day 3 at ₹26.6 crore after experiencing a dip of day 2. The film grossed ₹49.32 crore net in India over the 3 days, and ₹103 crore worldwide.
Even though the second-day drop became a cause for concern, it's still early to judge Dunki's performance. The uptick of third day displayed a positive momentum for the movie. The holiday season and positive word-of-mouth could see collections pick up again in the coming days. Additionally, regional disparities suggest the film might appeal to different audiences in specific pockets, adding complexity to its box office journey.
With Christmas just around the corner, all eyes are on Dunki's weekend performance. Can it regain its momentum and pull in larger numbers across regions? Only time will tell if Shah Rukh Khan's global charm and Raju Hirani's storytelling magic can overcome the initial dip and turn Dunki into a box office triumph.
Salaar, on the other hand, also had a good start at the box office as it collected ₹15.50 crore nett in Hindi. It minted ₹95 crore nett for all languages on its opening day. It remains to be seen how Dunki and Salaar will fare at the box office in the days to come.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!