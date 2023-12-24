Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated comeback film, Dunki, faced a slight uptick in its box office collection on Day 3 at ₹26.6 crore after experiencing a dip of day 2. The film grossed ₹49.32 crore net in India over the 3 days, and ₹103 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru held onto their enthusiasm, maintaining similar numbers to the opening day. This suggests Shah Rukh Khan's star power continues to draw audiences in traditional Hindi strongholds.

Occupancy rates across the country remained mixed, hovering around 40-50% in most regions. Key metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru showcased slightly higher occupancy, ranging from 50-60%, but this wasn't enough to offset the overall lower collections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film Interestingly, Dunki witnessed occupancy rates in some eastern states like West Bengal and Odisha ranging from 35-45 per cent and 50-60 per cent, respectively. Hinting at potential for further growth but also room for improvement.

Even though the second-day drop became a cause for concern, it's still early to judge Dunki's performance. The uptick of third day displayed a positive momentum for the movie. The holiday season and positive word-of-mouth could see collections pick up again in the coming days. Additionally, regional disparities suggest the film might appeal to different audiences in specific pockets, adding complexity to its box office journey.

With Christmas just around the corner, all eyes are on Dunki's weekend performance. Can it regain its momentum and pull in larger numbers across regions? Only time will tell if Shah Rukh Khan's global charm and Raju Hirani's storytelling magic can overcome the initial dip and turn Dunki into a box office triumph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salaar, on the other hand, also had a good start at the box office as it collected ₹15.50 crore nett in Hindi. It minted ₹95 crore nett for all languages on its opening day. It remains to be seen how Dunki and Salaar will fare at the box office in the days to come.

