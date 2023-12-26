comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's movie set to cross 250 crore, enter top-grossers’ club of 2023
Back Back

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's movie set to cross ₹250 crore, enter top-grossers’ club of 2023

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki's total worldwide collection after four days is estimated to be ₹211.13 crore, with the movie expected to cross ₹250 crore after five days.

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's movie set to enter top-grossers’ club of 2023 (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)Premium
Dunki Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's movie set to enter top-grossers' club of 2023 (Screengrab from YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, after its opening on December 21 (Thursday), raked in 29.2 crore nett in India. However, the film witnessed a dip on its second day, Friday, garnering 20.12 crore nett, marking a decrease of 31.1%.

Also Read: Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 OTT series this year; Farzi, Kohrra, Kaala Paani, Hostel Daze Season 4 and more

During the weekend, Dunki saw an upswing on Saturday with collections bouncing back to 25.61 crore nett, a substantial 27.29% increase from the previous day. Continuing this positive trajectory, Sunday's figures swelled to 30.7 crore nett, reflecting a hearty 19.88% rise, indicative of the film's growing appeal.

Monday's numbers, albeit early estimates, displayed a collection of 22.5 crore nett. The total nett collection in India, as it stands after five days, is estimated to be 128.13 crore.

Also Read: ‘We clicked instantly’: Kadak Singh director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy, Sanjana Sanghi

As per Sacnilk, the Rajkumar Hirani movie’s total worldwide collection after Day 4 is 206 crore, including 79 crore overseas. The numbers provided by Red Chillies Entertainment are slightly different. As per Gauri Khan’s Bollywood production company, the total worldwide collection for Dunki after four days is 211.13 crore.

Dunki among top-grossers

At the present rate, the movie is expected to cross 250 crore after 5 days. The movie, reportedly made with 120 crore, has now entered the top-grossers’ club of Bollywood in 2023. If the movie manages to breach 250 crore after Monday's numbers, it will beat OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Then, its next target will be The Kerala Story ( 302 crore).

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office

While Dunki was released on December 21, Prabhas’ movie Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 was released the following day. Salaar has managed to make an impressive mark as it earned nearly 255 crore in the domestic market in just 4 days. The movie minted 325 crore worldwide within 3 days of its release.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 26 Dec 2023, 08:27 AM IST
