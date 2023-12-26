Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, after its opening on December 21 (Thursday), raked in ₹29.2 crore nett in India. However, the film witnessed a dip on its second day, Friday, garnering ₹20.12 crore nett, marking a decrease of 31.1%.

Dunki among top-grossers

At the present rate, the movie is expected to cross ₹250 crore after 5 days. The movie, reportedly made with ₹120 crore, has now entered the top-grossers’ club of Bollywood in 2023. If the movie manages to breach ₹250 crore after Monday's numbers, it will beat OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Then, its next target will be The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore).

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office

While Dunki was released on December 21, Prabhas’ movie Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 was released the following day. Salaar has managed to make an impressive mark as it earned nearly ₹255 crore in the domestic market in just 4 days. The movie minted ₹325 crore worldwide within 3 days of its release.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

