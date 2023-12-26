Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, after its opening on December 21 (Thursday), raked in ₹29.2 crore nett in India. However, the film witnessed a dip on its second day, Friday, garnering ₹20.12 crore nett, marking a decrease of 31.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 OTT series this year; Farzi, Kohrra, Kaala Paani, Hostel Daze Season 4 and more During the weekend, Dunki saw an upswing on Saturday with collections bouncing back to ₹25.61 crore nett, a substantial 27.29% increase from the previous day. Continuing this positive trajectory, Sunday's figures swelled to ₹30.7 crore nett, reflecting a hearty 19.88% rise, indicative of the film's growing appeal.

Monday's numbers, albeit early estimates, displayed a collection of ₹22.5 crore nett. The total nett collection in India, as it stands after five days, is estimated to be ₹128.13 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki among top-grossers At the present rate, the movie is expected to cross ₹250 crore after 5 days. The movie, reportedly made with ₹120 crore, has now entered the top-grossers’ club of Bollywood in 2023. If the movie manages to breach ₹250 crore after Monday's numbers, it will beat OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Then, its next target will be The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore).

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office While Dunki was released on December 21, Prabhas’ movie Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 was released the following day. Salaar has managed to make an impressive mark as it earned nearly ₹255 crore in the domestic market in just 4 days. The movie minted ₹325 crore worldwide within 3 days of its release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

