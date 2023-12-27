Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie eyes 300 crore after minting 100 cr overseas in 5 days

Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie eyes 300 crore after minting 100 cr overseas in 5 days

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's movie collected 100 crore overseas in 5 days.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan's movie is now looking to enter the 300-crore club

Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is maintaining consistent earnings at the Box Office, both domestically and internationally. After the 6th day, the net collection in India stands at 139.95 crore.

The movie has garnered around 256 crore worldwide in Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) after 5 days. Of those, 156 crore GBOC came from the domestic market. Overseas earnings contribute 100 crore to the total.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's movie enters top-grossers’ club of 2023

Day-wise net collections in India show a strong performance. Day 1 started at 29.2 crore. The following days saw a mix of fluctuations, with Day 2 bringing in 20.12 crore, Day 3 at 25.61 crore and Day 4 seeing a rise to 30.7 crore.

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film

The trend continued positively with Day 5 accumulating 24.32 crore. Rough data indicates that Day 6 brought in 10 crore.

Dunki advance booking Day 7

Advance booking numbers have apparently dried up for the Rajkumar Hirani movie even though final numbers continue to be steady. People may have realised that tickets are available at theatres, so they are not opting much for advance bookings. Dunki advance booking numbers for Day 7 stands at 25 lakh.

Dunki in top-grossers’ club

At the present rate, the movie is expected to get close to 300 crore after 6 days, especially because its overseas numbers are encouraging. The movie, reportedly made with 120 crore, has already entered the top-grossers’ club of Bollywood in 2023.

Also Read: Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: SRK's latest is his weakest movie this year

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie has surpassed OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Its next target will be The Kerala Story ( 302 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.