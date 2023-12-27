Dunki Box Office collection Day 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is maintaining consistent earnings at the Box Office, both domestically and internationally. After the 6th day, the net collection in India stands at ₹139.95 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie has garnered around ₹256 crore worldwide in Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) after 5 days. Of those, ₹156 crore GBOC came from the domestic market. Overseas earnings contribute ₹100 crore to the total.

Also Read: Dunki Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's movie enters top-grossers’ club of 2023 Day-wise net collections in India show a strong performance. Day 1 started at ₹29.2 crore. The following days saw a mix of fluctuations, with Day 2 bringing in ₹20.12 crore, Day 3 at ₹25.61 crore and Day 4 seeing a rise to ₹30.7 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film The trend continued positively with Day 5 accumulating ₹24.32 crore. Rough data indicates that Day 6 brought in ₹10 crore.

Dunki advance booking Day 7 Advance booking numbers have apparently dried up for the Rajkumar Hirani movie even though final numbers continue to be steady. People may have realised that tickets are available at theatres, so they are not opting much for advance bookings. Dunki advance booking numbers for Day 7 stands at ₹25 lakh.

Dunki in top-grossers’ club At the present rate, the movie is expected to get close to ₹300 crore after 6 days, especially because its overseas numbers are encouraging. The movie, reportedly made with ₹120 crore, has already entered the top-grossers’ club of Bollywood in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: SRK's latest is his weakest movie this year Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. Its next target will be The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!