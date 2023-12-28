Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: The Box Office performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Dunki" over its first seven days showcases a fluctuating trend in its net collection across India. The movie kicked off with a strong opening on its first Thursday, collecting ₹29.2 crore. However, it was the weakest among Khan’s three releases this year, the other two being Pathaan and Jawan.

The following day, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial saw a significant drop of 31.10%, netting ₹20.12 crore. Positive word-of-mouth publicity brought better fortunes during the weekend, with a 27.29% increase on Saturday, pulling in ₹25.61 crore. The numbers were even stronger on Sunday. It saw a 19.88% hike, accumulating ₹30.7 crore. This trend was reversed on Monday, with collections falling by 20.78% to ₹24.32 crore. Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film The most dramatic dip occurred on Tuesday, where the film's net collection plummeted by 52.47%, earning only ₹11.56 crore. The following day, Wednesday, brought in ₹10.54 crore, as per rough data, indicating a minor decrease of 8.82% from the previous day. In one week, despite having tough competition with Prabhas’ action movie Salaar, Dunki minted ₹152.05 crore in one week. The Bollywood movie was reportedly made with ₹120 crore. Also Read: Real-life ‘Dunki’: 25 stay back to seek asylum in France as charter plane carries Indians back home after 4-day halt After six days, Dunki raked in ₹283.13 crore in worldwide gross Box Office, Red Chillies Entertainment earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The movie, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Arun Grover and Boman Irani in key roles, has maintained strong numbers in its overseas collection. It managed to cross the ₹100-crore mark in overseas earnings in five days.

Dunki in top-grossers’ club

As expected, Dunki has managed to get close to ₹300 crore after 6 days. The movie has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year.

At present rate, SRK’s movie is all set to surpass The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore) after the seventh day and claim the 7th spot. The overseas numbers come in the evening.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!