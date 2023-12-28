Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: SRK’s movie set to cross ₹300 crore, become 7th biggest Bollywood film of 2023
Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki had a strong opening but struggled to maintain momentum over its first week, with fluctuating collection numbers. The film has performed well overseas and entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: The Box Office performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Dunki" over its first seven days showcases a fluctuating trend in its net collection across India. The movie kicked off with a strong opening on its first Thursday, collecting ₹29.2 crore. However, it was the weakest among Khan’s three releases this year, the other two being Pathaan and Jawan.
The movie, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Arun Grover and Boman Irani in key roles, has maintained strong numbers in its overseas collection. It managed to cross the ₹100-crore mark in overseas earnings in five days.
Dunki in top-grossers’ club
As expected, Dunki has managed to get close to ₹300 crore after 6 days. The movie has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year.
At present rate, SRK’s movie is all set to surpass The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore) after the seventh day and claim the 7th spot. The overseas numbers come in the evening.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
