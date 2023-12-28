Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: SRK’s movie set to cross 300 crore, become 7th biggest Bollywood film of 2023

Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: SRK’s movie set to cross 300 crore, become 7th biggest Bollywood film of 2023

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki had a strong opening but struggled to maintain momentum over its first week, with fluctuating collection numbers. The film has performed well overseas and entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's latest movie

Dunki Box Office collection Day 7: The Box Office performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie "Dunki" over its first seven days showcases a fluctuating trend in its net collection across India. The movie kicked off with a strong opening on its first Thursday, collecting 29.2 crore. However, it was the weakest among Khan’s three releases this year, the other two being Pathaan and Jawan.

The following day, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial saw a significant drop of 31.10%, netting 20.12 crore. Positive word-of-mouth publicity brought better fortunes during the weekend, with a 27.29% increase on Saturday, pulling in 25.61 crore. The numbers were even stronger on Sunday. It saw a 19.88% hike, accumulating 30.7 crore. This trend was reversed on Monday, with collections falling by 20.78% to 24.32 crore.

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film

The most dramatic dip occurred on Tuesday, where the film's net collection plummeted by 52.47%, earning only 11.56 crore. The following day, Wednesday, brought in 10.54 crore, as per rough data, indicating a minor decrease of 8.82% from the previous day.

In one week, despite having tough competition with Prabhas’ action movie Salaar, Dunki minted 152.05 crore in one week. The Bollywood movie was reportedly made with 120 crore.

Also Read: Real-life ‘Dunki’: 25 stay back to seek asylum in France as charter plane carries Indians back home after 4-day halt

After six days, Dunki raked in 283.13 crore in worldwide gross Box Office, Red Chillies Entertainment earlier posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The movie, which also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Arun Grover and Boman Irani in key roles, has maintained strong numbers in its overseas collection. It managed to cross the 100-crore mark in overseas earnings in five days.

Dunki in top-grossers’ club

As expected, Dunki has managed to get close to 300 crore after 6 days. The movie has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year.

Also Read: Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans; Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan? Check pre-release winner

At present rate, SRK’s movie is all set to surpass The Kerala Story ( 302 crore) after the seventh day and claim the 7th spot. The overseas numbers come in the evening.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
