Dunki Box Office collection Day 8: SRK’s movie mints ₹305 crore worldwide, lowest India collection on 2nd Thursday
Dunki Box Office collection Day 8: Despite weekdays seeing lower collections, Shah Rukh Khan's movie has managed to earn a substantial ₹161.01 crore net in India after eight days.
Over eight days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has experienced a mix of ebb and flow in its Box Office collections. Kicking off with a robust start, Dunki raked in ₹29.2 crore on its opening day, a Thursday. Despite a dip on the following day, the film bounced back over the weekend, with collections peaking at ₹30.7 crore on Sunday.