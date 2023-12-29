Over eight days, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has experienced a mix of ebb and flow in its Box Office collections. Kicking off with a robust start, Dunki raked in ₹29.2 crore on its opening day, a Thursday. Despite a dip on the following day, the film bounced back over the weekend, with collections peaking at ₹30.7 crore on Sunday.

However, weekdays saw a predictable slack, with the lowest collection of ₹9 crore (estimated) coming in on the subsequent Thursday (Day 8). Despite these fluctuations, Dunki managed to amass a substantial ₹161.01 crore net in India after the eighth day.

The film's shows are most prevalent in the National Capital Region (NCR), boasting 875 screenings. Chennai, on the other hand, showcases an impressive occupancy rate of 37.5%, particularly dominating the morning shows with a 72% occupancy, signalling a strong preference for the film in this region.

Dunki also witnessed a noteworthy reception overseas, contributing ₹122.5 crore to the film's earnings. When combined with its domestic gross collection, which stood at ₹182.5 crore after eight days, Dunki has collected ₹305 crore worldwide until Day 7. Overseas numbers come in the evening.

Dunki in top-grossers’ club

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) and The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore) to become the 8th biggest movie of the year. It will be interesting to see if SRK’s latest movie manages to beat its nearest rivals, Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore).

To enter the Top-5 club, though, it must beat Tiger 3 ( ₹466.63 crore). It seems like a hard task at the moment but will depend on how long and how successfully the movie runs in the theatres in the coming weeks. What may work for this movie is the fact is the next big Bollywood release will come only on January 25. Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, will have a Republic Day release.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

