Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹7.25 crore, lowest so far in India
Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' earned ₹167.47 crore in India and ₹125 crore overseas, making a total of ₹317.25 crore worldwide in 9 days.
Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of the year. It opened on a Thursday with a strong collection of ₹29.2 crore. The following day saw a significant drop. Collections fell by 31.10% to ₹20.12 crore. The weekend brought a turnaround with a 27.29% increase on Saturday, earning ₹25.61 crore. The upward trend continued into Sunday, with a further 19.88% increase to ₹30.7 crore.