Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's movie earns 7.25 crore, lowest so far in India
Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie earns ₹7.25 crore, lowest so far in India

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' earned ₹167.47 crore in India and ₹125 crore overseas, making a total of ₹317.25 crore worldwide in 9 days.

Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's latest movie (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's latest movie (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of the year. It opened on a Thursday with a strong collection of 29.2 crore. The following day saw a significant drop. Collections fell by 31.10% to 20.12 crore. The weekend brought a turnaround with a 27.29% increase on Saturday, earning 25.61 crore. The upward trend continued into Sunday, with a further 19.88% increase to 30.7 crore.

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why

The first Monday showed a decline in earnings, down by 20.78% for 24.32 crore. The sharpest drop came on Tuesday. A 52.47% fall in collections amounted to 11.56 crore. Midweek showed a smaller dip, with Wednesday's figures at 10.5 crore, a 9.17% decrease. The following Thursday saw earnings of 8.21 crore, a drop of 21.81%.

The first week's total collection in India stood at 160.22 crore. The second Friday's rough data indicates a collection of 7.25 crore, its lowest so far in India.

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film

Overall, Dunki garnered 167.47 crore across all languages in India over a span of 9 days. Add 125 crore of overseas collection to that, and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial rakes in 317.25 crore worldwide.

Dunki in top-grossers club

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 8th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( 221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( 223 crore) and The Kerala Story ( 302 crore).

Also Read: Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: SRK's latest is his weakest movie this year

The next targets are Adipurush ( 350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( 355.61 crore). It must beat Tiger 3 ( 466.63 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST
