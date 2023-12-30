Dunki Box Office collection Day 9: Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third Bollywood movie of the year. It opened on a Thursday with a strong collection of ₹29.2 crore. The following day saw a significant drop. Collections fell by 31.10% to ₹20.12 crore. The weekend brought a turnaround with a 27.29% increase on Saturday, earning ₹25.61 crore. The upward trend continued into Sunday, with a further 19.88% increase to ₹30.7 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why The first Monday showed a decline in earnings, down by 20.78% for ₹24.32 crore. The sharpest drop came on Tuesday. A 52.47% fall in collections amounted to ₹11.56 crore. Midweek showed a smaller dip, with Wednesday's figures at ₹10.5 crore, a 9.17% decrease. The following Thursday saw earnings of ₹8.21 crore, a drop of 21.81%.

The first week's total collection in India stood at ₹160.22 crore. The second Friday's rough data indicates a collection of ₹7.25 crore, its lowest so far in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dunki: 4 key money lessons you can learn from the Shah Rukh Khan film Overall, Dunki garnered ₹167.47 crore across all languages in India over a span of 9 days. Add ₹125 crore of overseas collection to that, and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial rakes in ₹317.25 crore worldwide.

Dunki in top-grossers club Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has already entered the top-grossers club of Bollywood in 2023. It is now the 8th biggest movie of the year. It has surpassed OMG 2 ( ₹221.75 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar ( ₹223 crore) and The Kerala Story ( ₹302 crore).

Also Read: Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: SRK's latest is his weakest movie this year The next targets are Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹355.61 crore). It must beat Tiger 3 ( ₹466.63 crore) to enter the Top-5 club, which also consists of Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

