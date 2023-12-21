After bringing cheer to theaters with blockbuster hits like Jawan and Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with another entertaining movie. SRK's Dunki hit cinema theatres on Thursday. The movie received huge applause from SRK fans but ended up getting mixed reactions from the movie critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is expected to earn ₹30 crore on its first day for all languages, according to Sacnilk, the website tracking movie earnings daily. The movie has made a good start and is likely to pick momentum with the beginning of the holiday season.

However, the movie failed to recreate the impact of SRK's Pathaan and Jawan, released earlier in 2023. Pathaan, released on 25 January, earned ₹57.00 crore net on its first day for all languages, according to the data released by Sacnilk. Breaking the record, SRK's Jawan collected ₹75 crore in India on its first day for all languages, reported the website. However, his third film made a decent start with ₹30 crore. Dunki is also not released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions.

Dunki witnessed an overall 26% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The morning shows of the movie had an occupancy of 26.45% on Thursday. In the afternoon, there was a minimal reduction in the footfall of audience with afternoon shows occupancy reducing to 21.77%, according to Sacnilk. The website has yet to update the percentage of evening and night shows. Out of all the cities, Kolkata witnessed the largest number of audience going to watch the movie. Overall occupancy of Hindi (2D) shows remained at 24% in Mumbai, 23.50% in Delhi, 51.50% in Kolkata, 31.50% in Chennai, and 24.00% in Chandigarh.

The movie was released on Thursday amid huge fanfare. SRK's third release of 2023 was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Red Chillies Entertainment. Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

