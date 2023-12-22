comScore
Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 1: Which Shah Rukh Khan movie is winning?

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 1: Let's find out which Shah Rukh Khan movie is ahead of the other two after the first day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was released on December 21 with massive fanfare and mixed reviews. While some fans were seen in tears after watching the movie because of its emotional impact, many did not find the Rajkumar Hirani movie impactful enough.

Dunki is expected to earn 30 crore in the domestic market, as per the latest estimates by Sacnilk. The Bollywood movie deals with the theme of illegal immigration and homecoming. 

Also Read: Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans; Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan? Check pre-release winner

It is expected to do well in the overseas market, especially in the UK where a part of the movie is based in. As per media reports, Dunki was made with a budget of 120 crore.

Some critics, including Komal Nahata, expect Dunki to do well in the long run even if it doesn’t do phenomenally well in the first few days. Nahata expects the latest SRK movie to run in theatres for at least six or seven weeks and continue to do decent business. the veteran trade analyst also mentions in his review that, since it is neither an action movie nor a young rom-com, the movie is unlikely to mint anything close to SRK’s other two releases of the year, Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: Day 1

Pathaan was the first blockbuster of 2023. In the domestic market, the Yash Raj Films’ movie earned 57 crore on Day 1, with 55 crore coming from the Hindi version. The Telugu version fetched 1.5 crore and the Tamil version 50 lakh. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, went on to make 543.09 crore nett in India. The movie was made with 225 crore.

Also Read: SRK named top Asian celebrity in the world for ‘saving’ Bollywood

Jawan’s Day 1 Box Office collection was even higher. The movie, directed by Atlee, minted 75 crore on the first day in India. The Hindi version earned 65.5 crore, the Tamil version 5.5 crore and the Telugu version 4 crore. The SRK movie, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, eventually earned 640.25 crore nett in India. The movie was made with 300 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST
