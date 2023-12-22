Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was released on December 21 with massive fanfare and mixed reviews. While some fans were seen in tears after watching the movie because of its emotional impact, many did not find the Rajkumar Hirani movie impactful enough. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dunki is expected to earn ₹30 crore in the domestic market, as per the latest estimates by Sacnilk. The Bollywood movie deals with the theme of illegal immigration and homecoming.

Also Read: Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans; Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan? Check pre-release winner It is expected to do well in the overseas market, especially in the UK where a part of the movie is based in. As per media reports, Dunki was made with a budget of ₹120 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some critics, including Komal Nahata, expect Dunki to do well in the long run even if it doesn’t do phenomenally well in the first few days. Nahata expects the latest SRK movie to run in theatres for at least six or seven weeks and continue to do decent business. the veteran trade analyst also mentions in his review that, since it is neither an action movie nor a young rom-com, the movie is unlikely to mint anything close to SRK’s other two releases of the year, Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: Day 1 Pathaan was the first blockbuster of 2023. In the domestic market, the Yash Raj Films’ movie earned ₹57 crore on Day 1, with ₹55 crore coming from the Hindi version. The Telugu version fetched ₹1.5 crore and the Tamil version ₹50 lakh. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, went on to make ₹543.09 crore nett in India. The movie was made with ₹225 crore.

Also Read: SRK named top Asian celebrity in the world for ‘saving’ Bollywood Jawan’s Day 1 Box Office collection was even higher. The movie, directed by Atlee, minted ₹75 crore on the first day in India. The Hindi version earned ₹65.5 crore, the Tamil version ₹5.5 crore and the Telugu version ₹4 crore. The SRK movie, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, eventually earned ₹640.25 crore nett in India. The movie was made with ₹300 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.