Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earned ₹29.2 crore nett in the domestic market on Day 1. The Bollywood movie, which deals with the theme of illegal immigration and homecoming, is expected to earn ₹20 crore nett on Day 2. So, after two days, the estimated business is of ₹49.2 crore nett.

Red Chillies Entertainment, which produced the Rajkumar Hirani movie, earlier shared that Dunki’s Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) was ₹58 crore worldwide on the first day. This means that the movie did equal business in domestic and overseas markets.

If that trend continues, Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year is expected to cross ₹100 crore worldwide after the second day.

The movie, made with a budget of ₹120 crore, was released on December 21 with mixed reviews. A part of the audience is moved by its emotional impact, many found the movie flawed and underwhelming.

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: Day 2

Pathaan was the first blockbuster of 2023. In the domestic market, the Yash Raj Films’ movie earned ₹57 crore nett on Day 1, with ₹55 crore coming from the Hindi version. The Telugu version fetched ₹1.5 crore and the Tamil version ₹50 lakh. On Day 2, the movie earned even higher in the domestic market, ₹70.5 crore nett. As per YRF, the movie earned ₹113.6 crore GBOC worldwide after the second day.

Jawan’s Day 1 Box Office collection was even higher. The movie, directed by Atlee, minted ₹75 crore on the first day in India. The Hindi version earned ₹65.5 crore nett, the Tamil version ₹5.5 crore and the Telugu version ₹4 crore.

On Day 2, the movie earned ₹53.23 crore nett. As per Red Chillies Entertainment, the GBOC of the movie was ₹240.47 crore after the second day.

Difference between Dunki and Pathaan-Jawan

It is important to note that, unlike SRK’s other two films this year, Dunki is not a pan-India release with various other versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam to target South India. The movie is available in Hindi only.

Also, both Pathaan and Jawan are action movies whereas Dunki falls in the drama genre, which typically earns less than the other genre.

These factors may have contributed to Dunki's slower business in the domestic market. What works for the movie, though, is the fact that it's a family entertainer. Moreover, the movie is expected to do well in the overseas market, especially in the UK where a part of the movie is based in.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers are sourced from Sacnilk.

