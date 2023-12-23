comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie estimated to cross 100 crore
Back Back

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie estimated to cross ₹100 crore

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is estimated to cross ₹100 crore. Let's see where it stands when compared to SRK's other two releases of the year.

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is expected to cross ₹100 crorePremium
Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is expected to cross 100 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earned 29.2 crore nett in the domestic market on Day 1. The Bollywood movie, which deals with the theme of illegal immigration and homecoming, is expected to earn 20 crore nett on Day 2. So, after two days, the estimated business is of 49.2 crore nett.

Red Chillies Entertainment, which produced the Rajkumar Hirani movie, earlier shared that Dunki’s Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) was 58 crore worldwide on the first day. This means that the movie did equal business in domestic and overseas markets.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend

If that trend continues, Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year is expected to cross 100 crore worldwide after the second day. 

The movie, made with a budget of 120 crore, was released on December 21 with mixed reviews. A part of the audience is moved by its emotional impact, many found the movie flawed and underwhelming.

Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan: Day 2

Pathaan was the first blockbuster of 2023. In the domestic market, the Yash Raj Films’ movie earned 57 crore nett on Day 1, with 55 crore coming from the Hindi version. The Telugu version fetched 1.5 crore and the Tamil version 50 lakh. On Day 2, the movie earned even higher in the domestic market, 70.5 crore nett. As per YRF, the movie earned 113.6 crore GBOC worldwide after the second day.

Jawan’s Day 1 Box Office collection was even higher. The movie, directed by Atlee, minted 75 crore on the first day in India. The Hindi version earned 65.5 crore nett, the Tamil version 5.5 crore and the Telugu version 4 crore. 

Also Read: Salaar box office collection Day 1: Prabhas' movie mints 48 crore, eyes pan-India success

On Day 2, the movie earned 53.23 crore nett. As per Red Chillies Entertainment, the GBOC of the movie was 240.47 crore after the second day.

Difference between Dunki and Pathaan-Jawan

It is important to note that, unlike SRK’s other two films this year, Dunki is not a pan-India release with various other versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam to target South India. The movie is available in Hindi only. 

Also, both Pathaan and Jawan are action movies whereas Dunki falls in the drama genre, which typically earns less than the other genre. 

Also Read: Salaar vs Dunki: Survey reveals clear winner among fans

These factors may have contributed to Dunki's slower business in the domestic market. What works for the movie, though, is the fact that it's a family entertainer. Moreover, the movie is expected to do well in the overseas market, especially in the UK where a part of the movie is based in.

Disclosure: Domestic numbers are sourced from Sacnilk.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App