Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie estimated to cross ₹100 crore
Dunki vs Pathaan vs Jawan Box Office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is estimated to cross ₹100 crore. Let's see where it stands when compared to SRK's other two releases of the year.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earned ₹29.2 crore nett in the domestic market on Day 1. The Bollywood movie, which deals with the theme of illegal immigration and homecoming, is expected to earn ₹20 crore nett on Day 2. So, after two days, the estimated business is of ₹49.2 crore nett.