Extreme uncertainty at the box office has left advertisers jittery. The recent failure of high-profile star vehicles has made brands rethink the viability of big-ticket Hindi film endorsements.

As several southern films dubbed in Hindi gain popularity, south Indian stars are emerging as pan-India icons. Influencers, too, are enjoying a surge—delivering loyal followings and sharper targeting at better value.

For mass-market brands, sports stars, especially cricketers, remain a reliable bet thanks to their dual visibility in IPL and Team India. Yet, despite rising caution, the emotional draw of movie stars continues to hold sway, especially in high-recall mass campaigns.

Cautious recalibration

“Brands are definitely treading more carefully around big-ticket Bollywood endorsements lately. When a superstar’s film underperforms, brands worry about the halo effect—not just reach but relevance," said Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a marketing agency.

He noted that telecom and FMCG brands are testing regional stars, influencers, or athletes who deliver consistent engagement. Even fashion and auto players are shifting toward YouTube influencers with niche followings.

“There’s a clear recalibration," said Sahiba Dhandhania, CEO, Confluencr, an influencer marketing agency.

“Brands are becoming cautious about associating with actors whose recent films have not performed. The risk is no longer just about visibility – it’s about alignment." Pre-covid, she noted, Bollywood faces were a default choice.

“Today, brands ask what the narrative, return on investment (ROI), and risk are," she said.

The influencer advantage

Influencer marketing has matured.

“For the same or lower cost of a celeb integration, brands can now work with a range of creators who offer cross-platform visibility, daily engagement, and adaptable formats," Dhandhania added.

Prof. Sandip Roy of FLAME University agreed that the ROI from Bollywood stars isn’t always justifiable anymore, especially in personal care, lifestyle, and fintech sectors. OTT platforms and the booming creator economy have also diluted the price power of Hindi film stars, he said.

Digital content creators offer something celebrities often don’t—measurable ROI.

“The way brands approach endorsements today has shifted big time. It’s no longer just about grabbing attention, it’s about standing for something," said Anuja Bharadwaj, associate creative director – copy, BC Web Wise. “Do people still care about what they’re doing off-screen?"

South steps in

With actors like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika commanding ₹7–8 crore endorsement fees, their presence in national campaigns—from boAt to McDonald’s and Plum—underscores their pan-India draw. Sports personalities, especially cricketers and Olympians, also remain hot choices due to their authenticity and broad appeal.

The long game

However, not everyone believes Bollywood is fading.

“Actors are like stocks. Prudent investors don’t pull out because of one slump," said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO of TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency.

There are some actors with whom brands are intertwined, and that’s true for all ambassadors, Pillai added.

“While Bollywood continues to dominate, brands today are more diversified," said Sandeep B Thakurani, associate VP, sales at Qyuki Digital Media, a creator-focused new media company.

“Top-tier film stars are still used for awareness, while creators are leveraged for engagement and conversion. The endorsement model hasn’t shrunk—it’s evolved."

