Box office blues force brands to rethink Bollywood bets
Summary
Brands are shifting their endorsement strategies due to the inconsistent performance of Bollywood films, opting for south Indian stars, influencers, and sports icons for better ROI and cultural relevance.
Extreme uncertainty at the box office has left advertisers jittery. The recent failure of high-profile star vehicles has made brands rethink the viability of big-ticket Hindi film endorsements.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story