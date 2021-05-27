EEMA joins covid relief efforts

NEW DELHI: Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), an autonomous, non-profit body of registered companies, institutions, and professionals that operate within India’s events and experiential marketing industry, has formed a second wave covid taskforce that is looking at helping out with relief efforts.

Members have created a 24-hour oxygen helpline that provides real-time updates on oxygen availability in Delhi NCR along with addresses twice a day. A field hospital supported by EEMA has also been launched in Gurugram that caters to 45 patients currently with mild and moderate covid symptoms. The body has also organized blood donation camps, wellness webinars, and doctor consultations.

“We believe the event management community is best at crisis management, planning, innovation and execution. These initiatives have brought event people to the forefront, showcasing them and how they have served the needy in such times," Roshan Abbas, president, EEMA said in a statement.

Rising covid-19 cases and fresh curbs and lockdown in various states this April had led to the live events industry staring at a dismal future yet again with ticketed events down by 80% compared to the previous month.

Event management and payment companies said while the first two months of the year had seen some activity with small music or comedy gigs and food festivals, particularly as part of new year festivities, things are back to square one with weekend lockdowns in many states, which is when most people are out. Further, night curfews in many states have taken the sheen out of weddings too.

Organised events and activations are Rs. 10,000 crore industry, according to an EY-EEMA report. But as per EEMA’s estimates, if the unorganised segment is included, the industry size could go up to Rs. 5 trillion. Further, traction for virtual events too is slowing down as digital frustration creeps in.

