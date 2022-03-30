EEMA launches single window permission for events in India

“Event management attracts guests from all around the world and it gives a boost to tourism apart from providing employment and various other advantages. But in India, this has somehow remained sort of an unorganized sector and some competent private sector players face a lot of challenges as there is no authorized body under which all events can be organized," Apurva Chandra, secretary, I&B ministry said in a statement. “The ministry of information and broadcasting has also realized that this is a very important area to look into as the event management agencies have to face a lot of problems while organizing events and lots of uncertainty also remains alongside. We welcome this initiative by EEMA and look forward to having world class events being hosted by India in the coming days," he added.

