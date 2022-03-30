EEMA launches single window permission for events in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This process will ease the flow of conducting events in the country. In various cities, the event community faces several challenges in gathering permissions and licences for events, which in turn becomes a huge area of concern, EEMA said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), the apex body for the event industry in India, has announced the launch of single window permissions for events in the country that will facilitate organization of more global events across all states. The same was unveiled at the India Pavilion, Dubai Expo, conducted under the aegis of the ministry of information and broadcasting along with the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), the apex body for the event industry in India, has announced the launch of single window permissions for events in the country that will facilitate organization of more global events across all states. The same was unveiled at the India Pavilion, Dubai Expo, conducted under the aegis of the ministry of information and broadcasting along with the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).
“This process will ease the flow of conducting events in the country. In various cities, the event community faces several challenges in gathering permissions and licences for events, which in turn becomes a huge area of concern," the body said in a statement.
“This process will ease the flow of conducting events in the country. In various cities, the event community faces several challenges in gathering permissions and licences for events, which in turn becomes a huge area of concern," the body said in a statement.
“Event management attracts guests from all around the world and it gives a boost to tourism apart from providing employment and various other advantages. But in India, this has somehow remained sort of an unorganized sector and some competent private sector players face a lot of challenges as there is no authorized body under which all events can be organized," Apurva Chandra, secretary, I&B ministry said in a statement. “The ministry of information and broadcasting has also realized that this is a very important area to look into as the event management agencies have to face a lot of problems while organizing events and lots of uncertainty also remains alongside. We welcome this initiative by EEMA and look forward to having world class events being hosted by India in the coming days," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Siddhartha Chaturvedi, general secretary, EEMA said the industry has suffered a lot in the last two years. “This initiation of the process of single window permissions for events in India will really help this troubled industry to get back on its feet quickly," he added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!