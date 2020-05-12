Ekta Kapoor brings actors, sportspersons together for a song of hope

NEW DELHI: Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has brought several Bollywood actors, singers and sportspersons together for a song of hope in these testing times of covid-19. Titled Guzar Jayega, the eight-minute track begins with a narration by Amitabh Bachchan and features celebrities such as Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Kailash Kher, Jaspinder Narula, Shreya Ghoshal, Saina Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, Mahesh Bhupathi, and others.

Kapoor tweeted about the song, calling it “a heartfelt initiative by me and all my fellow Indian artistes and personalities to stand with our own people." Featuring images of empty streets and people with masks, the track talks about how this too shall pass.

Bollywood has been doing its bit to motivate the country with songs and videos during the covid-19 lockdown. Actor Ajay Devgn has rolled out a music video, Thahar Ja, which also features his son Yug, while both John Abraham and Akshay Kumar have launched songs to inspire courage and salute frontline workers. Amitabh Bachchan has shot several motivational videos and short films such as Family featuring Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and others.

Earlier this month, composer AR Rahman and lyricist-poet Prasoon Joshi released a music video called Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge, calling it the song of hope, in collaboration with HDFC Bank Ltd. Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman, Abhay Jodhpurkar, percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini Dey featured in the video.

Over 75 YouTube creators and music artists had collaborated for One Nation, a day-long live online music concert presented by YouTube to raise funds for PM Cares. Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal and YouTube content creators--Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Ashish Chanchlani and Zakir Khan live-streamed from their homes. The project featured sets from different parts of the country including Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and folk music.

In addition, more than 85 artists, national and international collaborated for a home-to-home fundraiser concert called 'I for India', in partnership with global social media, Facebook, and non-profit organisation, GiveIndia. All proceeds from the concert went to the India Covid Response Fund managed by GiveIndia that is working on-ground to provide healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials to people affected by the pandemic.

Share Via