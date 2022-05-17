Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ to release on 29 July

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The franchise model has benefited several films in the past, with the trend stemming naturally from a built-in audience and fan base and increasing the likelihood of the film turning out to be good, explaining why Bollywood has often leaned on sequels
NEW DELHI: Ekta Kapoor’s production Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, will arrive in cinemas on 29 July. The thriller, a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain, will be directed by Mohit Suri and co-produced by T-Series.
Bollywood filmmakers has been betting big on sequels in the coming months. Starting with the second instalment of Yash Raj Films’ comedy Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari on 19 November, there was John Abraham’s action drama Satyameva Jayate 2 on 26 November. Horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan is slated for this week while the second part to action drama KGF, originally in Kannada, was dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, and hit screens in April.
To be sure, the franchise model has benefited several films in the past, with the trend stemming naturally from a built-in audience and fan base and increasing the likelihood of the film turning out to be good, explaining why Bollywood has often leaned on sequels. It’s always easier to work around and attract people with known subjects, be it a book, play or something that has seen success at the box office, media experts say. Films in the Dhoom, ABCD and Munnabhai series are examples of successful projects that have carried on the goodwill and curiosity of their respective franchises.
However, several critics also point out that not too many filmmakers in India have understood the concept of a franchise because several of these films are not related to each other at all. Films in the Raaz, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Grand Masti and Tere Bin Laden series have faltered miserably in the past after great starts.