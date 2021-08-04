NEW DELHI: Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor has signed Kartik Aaryan for a romantic thriller titled Freddy that will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. The film has started shoot this month under Kapoor's banner, Balaji Motion Pictures known for hits such as Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Udta Punjab, Dream Girl and others.

This will be Aaryan's first film with the banner. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that had made ₹33.39 crore when released in February 2020.

Even though movie theatres across the country are some time away from reopening completely, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movie industries are fast announcing new projects in signs of returning to work and making films for theatrical exhibition. Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR have all announced new projects while Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have committed to upcoming films, Beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively.

In the Hindi film industry, Ajay Devgn has said he will produce the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi while Aaryan himself has signed on for a musical love story to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala besides a film called Captain India with Ronnie Screwvala.

Trade experts said these are signs the industry is looking at theatrical releases seriously, especially in 2022, when improving consumer sentiment and vaccinated audiences will make for good returns for movies that are ready by then.

Presuming people take around three to four months to feel fully safe in visiting theatres even after they open across the country, the film business in India could see a jump of at least 20% in revenue compared to 2019 once things normalize, said trade experts.

Audiences are hungry to step out to watch films. The trend has already been seen overseas with action flick Fast & Furious 9 setting the cash registers ringing as it collected around $63 million over its three-day weekend in the US and A Quiet Place Part II having earned around $47 million over the same period earlier.

